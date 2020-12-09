Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,130.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

