Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNCA stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.