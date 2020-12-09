iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $75.58. 17,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 29,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.