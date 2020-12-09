TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

