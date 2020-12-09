Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $8,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 557,111 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

