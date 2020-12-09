IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $158,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,652 shares of company stock worth $310,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

