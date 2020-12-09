NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NSTG opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $513,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

