MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 303,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 99.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 259,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

