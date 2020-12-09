Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.