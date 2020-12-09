Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

