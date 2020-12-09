BidaskClub Upgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,182 shares of company stock worth $3,493,565 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth $15,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritor by 2,875.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 198,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth $1,841,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Meritor by 151.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 400.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

