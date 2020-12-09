GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.