Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 280,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

