Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,072,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.