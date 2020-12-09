First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.