Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.