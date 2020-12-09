Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,181.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 234,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,480 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.