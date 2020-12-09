Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

CENT opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

