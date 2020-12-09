Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of TRQ opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

