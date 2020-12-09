Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

MC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after purchasing an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after purchasing an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

