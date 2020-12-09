Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 606.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,161. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $60,074,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 604.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 752,215 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

