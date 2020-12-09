DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCP. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.