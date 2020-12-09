Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €14.00 Price Target

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.22 ($16.73).

Shares of SZG opened at €18.70 ($22.00) on Wednesday. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

