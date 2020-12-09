Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR COP opened at €74.25 ($87.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.14. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

