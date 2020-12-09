Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ETR COP opened at €74.25 ($87.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.14. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36.
Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) Company Profile
