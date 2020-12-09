Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.