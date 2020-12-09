Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock worth $374,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

