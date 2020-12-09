Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

