Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $74.06. 5,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.