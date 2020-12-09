Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an add rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

