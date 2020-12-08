Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

