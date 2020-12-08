LPL Financial LLC Has $897,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

