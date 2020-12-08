LPL Financial LLC Has $906,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $9,559,000.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

OLLI opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

