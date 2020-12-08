Glassman Wealth Services Has $30.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after purchasing an additional 772,070 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 150,403 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

