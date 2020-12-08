Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,937,000 after acquiring an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

