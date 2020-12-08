Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,937,000 after acquiring an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

