Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $371,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 255.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

