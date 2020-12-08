H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

