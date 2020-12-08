LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relx by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 165,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.