iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 64.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

