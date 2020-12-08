US Bancorp DE Sells 1,172 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

