Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 75.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.