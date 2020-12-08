Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.2% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 307.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 298.8% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 295.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 62,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

