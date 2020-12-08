Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,937,000 after acquiring an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

