Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 472,755 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,755 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

