Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

