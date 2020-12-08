NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,571.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,924. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

