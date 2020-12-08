Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $8.92 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 285.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 307.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 298.8% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 295.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 62,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 639,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,033,000 after buying an additional 472,755 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

