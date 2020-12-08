Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

