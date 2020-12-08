State Street Corp Sells 35,763 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State Street Corp cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of frontdoor worth $39,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

