State Street Corp Sells 579,931 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.71% of Paramount Group worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paramount Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paramount Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

